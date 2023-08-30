From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has urged the Federal Government to be bold and confront its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, before the Supreme Court rather than hiding under several adjournments.

Spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, accused the Federal Government of avoiding to meet its leader at the apex court because their leader has no charge to answer to.

“It is obvious that the Federal Government of Nigeria has literally abandoned their appeal against our Supreme Leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Supreme Court of Nigeria because they have no case against an honest man devoted to the emancipation of the oppressed and down-trodiden in our society.

“This being the biggest court case in the history of Nigeria, it is the duty of government to insist on diligent prosecution of the case, rather than running away from their own Court.

“It is laughable that the person being prosecuted by the Federal Government is the person asking them to come to court. Is this not bizarre? What is it that Federal Government is afraid of in pursuing a case they themselves brought at the Supreme Court against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu?

“We would like to know, since the Federal Government and the Judiciary are reluctant to hear this matter, is there any higher authority available to our leader to Appeal to since it is not likely that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will ever hear this matter.

“Not many people know that it was the Federal Government of Nigeria that approached her own Supreme Court to challenge the judgement of the Appeal Court that discharged our leader.

“So we are at a loss to understand what the delay at the Supreme Court is all about, unless they are under strict instructions from the presidency not to hear the matter before them.

“If this is the case the Federal Government of Nigeria should be magnanimous enough to accept defeat. We can assure the Federal Government of Nigeria that we shall accept with all humility this inescapable reality,” Powerful stated.