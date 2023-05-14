From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

As the race to produce the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives becomes more intense, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, has declared that a foremost aspirant to the office, Hon Tajudeen Abass, is the most qualified for the position in the Green Chamber.

Faparusi, who endorsed Abass for the number four position in the country, said the federal lawmaker has vast experience as a legislator with innate leadership qualities which distinguish him from other aspirants and he has continuously exhibited these qualities over the years as a lawmaker.

Abass, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, is the Chairman, House Committee on Land Transport.

He has been in the National Assembly since 2011 and has sponsored the highest number of bills in both the 8th and the current 9th Assembly.

The former lawmaker and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, expressed optimism that the incoming House of Representatives under Abass would amplify the voices of the Nigerian people and prioritize their concerns in legislative debates.

Faparusi made this known in a statement, entitled, “Honorable Tajudeen Abass as Speaker of the House of Representatives, a right and perfect choice”

The statement reads:

“In the upcoming election for the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly, a standout candidate has emerged for this vital leadership position. I proudly endorse Honorable Tajudeen Abass for the role, based on his exceptional leadership abilities and unwavering commitment to ethical and thoughtful lawmaking.

“Abass’s undeniable passion for lawmaking and dedication to parliamentary processes make him the ideal choice for Speaker.

“His track record demonstrates an impressive ability to navigate complex legislative issues and advocate for policies that prioritize the needs of the Nigerian people. Regardless of the challenges at hand, Abass consistently demonstrates level-headedness, a deep sense of duty, and an unwavering commitment to democracy and transparency.

“Furthermore, Abass possesses exceptional intelligence, with a sharp mind and a keen intellect that enable him to think critically and find innovative and effective solutions to problems. These qualities would be invaluable in his role as Speaker, where he would oversee the House of Representatives and ensure evidence-based decision-making grounded in sound reasoning.

“Equally important, Abass’s humble and calm demeanor immediately instil trust and confidence in those around him. As Speaker, these qualities are vital to inspire colleagues and constituents, fostering effective leadership in the House and driving progress on key issues.

“Having had the opportunity to collaborate with Abass on various bills and initiatives in the 7th Assembly, it is evident that he upholds the utmost integrity and ethical fortitude. These qualities are particularly significant in today’s political climate, where the Nigerian people seek trustworthy leaders who prioritize their needs over personal gain, amidst prevalent scandals and corruption.

“Lastly, Abass’s leadership aligns strongly with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s transformation agenda, aiming to propel growth and progress across Nigeria through thoughtful policy initiatives and landmark legislation.

“With Abass leading the House of Representatives, the National Assembly would undoubtedly become active and engage partners in this endeavor, tirelessly amplifying the voices of the Nigerian people and prioritizing their concerns in legislative debates.

“In conclusion, a wholehearted endorsement is extended to Honorable Tajudeen Abass for the role of Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly. His exceptional leadership skills, ethical fortitude, and intellectual prowess make him an ideal candidate for this crucial position. It is strongly urged that all members across party lines support his candidacy in the interest of democracy and the Nigerian people.”