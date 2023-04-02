From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has assured of the readiness of his administration to re-channel flooding at Ochanja market in Onitsha.

He gave the assurance when he launched the Anambra Drainage Desilting Campaign and Operation toward making Anambra the cleanest state in Nigeria, at Ochanja market in Onitsha South Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, while addressing the traders and residents who gathered to witness the event, stated that his visit to Ochanja market was to inspect the level of waste debris in the market.

He recalled the cleaning up of the area last year, but lamented the reappearance of waste after the rains.

The governor stated that adequate planning would be made to properly channel flooding, noting that the previous plans under past governments to address flooding issues were ineffective.

He blamed the menace of flooding on vendors who sell on the streets and willfully dump their garbage in the gutters thereby clogging the drainages.

His words: “We are launching a programme today to create a clean and sustainable Anambra. The rainy season has arrived, and we are here to help with this recurring issue.

“Ndi Anambra are not known for filth! The air pollution being emitted is hazardous and can cause illness in the body. A trader who inhales polluted odours for up to eight hours a day stands the risk of being ill.

“As a government, we have a duty to fulfill. The Ochanja market, to which the entire world comes to trade, is filthy. We will clean up the waste, and all of the gutters will be clean so that water can flow properly without flooding.

“Shops built across gutters must be demolished. All traders who used plywood to cover their gutters should remove it for massive desilting.

“Anyone who fails to do so and the government does it for them will be fined. We are beginning the operations today and redirecting all waters to the Niger River.

“Everyone has a part to play. I’ve heard of people collecting illegal levies from traders. They are not from the government, but rather agberos. We will form enforcement teams and arrest and imprison anyone caught in the act.

“Ochanja must reclaim its former glory. People from other states will be embarrassed to come here and buy, preferring to do business in other neighboring states.”

He also stated that traders must come out once a week between the hours of 8am to 10am to clean up before the opening of the market for trading.

The governor further restrained them from dumping solid waste in the gutters, which clogs the drainage systems