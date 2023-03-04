From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress in Sokoto State has faulted state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for making provocative statements that could incite public peace in the state.

The APC State Chairman, Hon Isah Sadiq Achida, stated this while addressing Journalists at the party secretariat on Saturday in Sokoto.

He wondered why the Governor could abrogate powers of security to the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) thugs by instructing them to bundle and detaining every APC supporter that goes to the polling centres in the forthcoming gubernatorial and National Assembly Elections in the state.

According to him; “it is certainly unfortunate for a person holding a seat of the Governor of a state to come out in public to make a statement that will incite public peace and tranquillity.

“It is now clear that the chief security officer of the state himself is inciting people to violence by specifically instructing his supporters to arrogate to themselves the powers of security officials, by bundling and detaining every APC supporter that goes to the polling centres on Election day.

“The Governor is bringing himself and the office he occupies to the same level with the militant youth’s leader of his party when he openly directed his fellow militant in the PDP to ensure that no APC supporters are allowed to come out and vote on the day of Election.” Acida further explained.

Achida added that it has become crystal clear that all atrocities and violence perpetrated by PDP thugs in the state were under his watchful eyes and directives.

“Elections have always been peaceful in Sokoto state before the emergence of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, it is most unfortunate for a governor to be so blindfolded by ambition as to incite his subjects to resort to violence.

“We in the APC urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to as a matter of urgency replace election officials who compromised their positions and connived with desperate politicians to subvert the electoral process, especially those who reported late and those who refused to use BVAS during the last Saturday election in the state.

The APC Chairman also commended the recent Supreme Court ruling which reinstates the old N500 and N1000 notes in circulation until 31st December 2023, adding that the ruling represents another victory for Nigerians and the APC.