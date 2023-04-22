Mobile phones giants SLOT Systems Limited has elevated its Head, Marketing & Branding, Mr. Jonathan Uzomba to Chief Marketing Officer or the organization.

A statement from the organization said Uzomba has spent the last 10 years of his professional career with SLOT, a leading Mobile ,Electronics, Accessories and Computing retail business across Africa ,

The statement said Uzomba started first as a sales Manager and then rose to becoming the Head of Sales, Marketing and Branding Department .

SLOT Systems Limited said Uzomba , has fourteen(14) years of professional experience, which his education and trainings have prepared him for, adding that he has performed excellently in challenging roles in Sales & Branding, Product Management, and Operations & Customer Marketing, anchored on strong focus to create value for key stakeholders.

It was learnt that Jonathan had his first degree at the Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham UK. He is a full member of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, and an Alumni of the Africa Franchise Institute.

He attended the Senior Management Program (SMP Class 78) at the prestigious Lagos Business School. He obtained an advance Marketing Certificate from Nexford University, USA, and recently, he bagged another degree– BBA in Marketing from the University of Cape Coast Ghana.

Jonathan started his professional career with Hyperama in Nottingham. Hyperama is the leading catering and retail supplier in the Midlands, UK.