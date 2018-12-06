Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Wednesday, charged corps members posted to the state, to shun acts capable of truncating the smooth conduct of the 2019 general elections in the country.

The governor gave the charge on the occasion of the official closing ceremony of the 2018 batch ‘C’ stream II orientation course held at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation camp, Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, represented by Commissioner for Youth and Special Duty, Mr. Mika Amanokha, assured the corps members of adequate support and protection as they discharge their duty to their fatherland.

“Dear compatriots, you are the batch that may be charged with the enormous duty of facilitating the conduct of 2019 general elections.

“I, therefore, challenge you to prepare your minds to perform the exercise with diligence and high sense of patriotic commitment to the country.

“As umpires, avoid the temptation of doing those things that might threaten the smooth conduct of the elections and by extension the unity and progress of our country.

“I assure you that government on its side, will do everything possible to guarantee your safety in the course of discharging your duties as youths on national service in your state of deployment,” Governor‎ Obaseki said.

‎He also urged security agencies, corps employers and host communities to play their roles by providing security and conducive environment necessary for them to serve their fatherland without hitches.

In his welcome address, the state Coordinator, Mr. Adebayo Clement Ojo, thanked the governor for his support to the scheme, particularly the commencement of work on the fencing of the NYSC permanent orientation camp.

He pleaded with the state governor to quickly complete the NYSC Permanent site to put an end to the accommodation problem faced by the corps members during their orientation exercise.

He also commended the corps members for their cooperation and high level discipline exhibited throughout the period of their orientation course and expressed optimism that they would sustain same throughout their service year and beyond.

