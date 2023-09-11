From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Youth and Student’s Forum (SKYSFORM) on Monday commended the Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Sunday Marshall Katung over his resolve to ameliorate the suffering of young persons from the zone.

The group in a statement by its Spokesman, Comrade Rabiu Yau Garga, noted that the Federal Lawmaker’s annual scholarship grant to youths and students of Southern Kaduna deserves commendation.

To Rabiu, findings revealed that the Senator has directly impacted the lives of over 400 students across different ethnic and religious divides in Southern Kaduna.

“The Senator’s educational scheme since its inception has directly impacted the lives of over 400 students of Southern Kaduna extraction across various institutions and local government areas, sometimes beyond the eight that makeup Kaduna South Senatorial District.

“We equally appeal to the Senator to increase the number of beneficiaries going forward as most of our students across institutions are still struggling to pay their school fees.

“Meanwhile, we also want to warn mischief-makers and enemies of the region who are trying hard to rubbish the recent shortlist by the foundation as a means of settling political scores to, immediately, desist from doing so.

“As a body, whose executives comprise of both Christians and Muslims, we have investigated and are satisfied with the selection process, which was based on spread and merit, and thus, dismiss in its entirety, attempts by agents of disunity among us, to suggest and or establish religious bias in the selection process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the list published represented all ethnic groups in the zone.

“No one should be allowed to demonise and or kill the joy the recent scholarship by the senator has brought to the faces of students and their families”, Rabiu added.