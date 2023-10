For Nigerians desirous of going on

vacation or visit but do not want the

hassle of struggling for a visa, below

are 27 countries within and outside

Africa that a Nigerian passport holder

does not need a visa to visit:

Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Be-

nin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cabo

Verde, Chad, Cook Islands, Ivory

Coast, Dominica, Fiji, Ghana, Guinea,

Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Mali,

Micronesia, Montserrat, Niger, Niue,

Senegal, Sierra Leone, Saint Kitts and

Nevis, Gambia, Togo, Vanuatu.