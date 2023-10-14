By Okorie Uguru

THE Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is a

land of wonders and the surreal, and Ma’in

Hot Spring is one of these wonders that have

made the country a must-visit for every avid

tourist.

Although most of the excitement about

Jordan as a destination is centred around the

ancient Petra, and natural wonders like the

Wadi Rum wilderness and the Dead Sea,

Ma’in Hot Spring however, for those who

could afford it, is always top on the buck-

et list of must-visit sites in Jordan. It is not

just a natural wonder, it is a place where the

therapeutic hot spring has, for thousands of

years, healed both royalty and commoners.

From the ancient Roman Empire’s royalties

and war generals, it has always been a place

that the rich and influential retire to enjoy to

soothe their bodies and allow the thermal hot

spring rejuvenate them.

Located about 64 kilometres from Jor-

dan’s capital city of Amman, and about 27

kilometres from Madaba, another historical

city in Jordan, Ma’in Hot Spring lies deep

beneath the earth. In the Bible the hot spring

is referred to as Baaras.

According to Biblical historian, Josephus,

King Herod of Israel built a palace in a near-

by town called Mukawir just to be close

to Ma’in Hot Spring. He was said to have

an ailment that the thermal spring of Ma’in

helped in soothing. The incident in the book

of Matthew 14: 1-2 where King Herod or-

dered the beheading of John the Baptist hap-

pened at Mukawir.

Currently, Ma’in Hot Spring is no lon-

ger an obscure private enclave for royalties

alone. It has a four-Star resort and people

from all over the world come for leisure and

the health benefits of the hot water spring.

Those familiar with the Ikogosi Warm

Spring in Ekiti State would have an idea

about the natural phenomenon of having hot

or warm water spring from the bowels of the

rocks. Ma’in is far hotter than the warm Ik-

ogosi natural spring water. Here the water is

so hot in some of the springs that one would

get burnt if it comes in contact with one’s

skin.

To get to Ma’in Hot Spring from the an-

cient city of Madaba, one would drive for

about 15 minutes and then turn right heading

to the resort. It is a descent from the earth

surface down into the bowel of earth as if one

is in search of the exact location of Hades.

The vehicles take a winding descent down-

wards. Ma’in Hot Spring is situated about

260 feet below sea level. The hot spring is

circled round by what looks erroneously like

tall hills until one remembers that the place is

many feet below the earth’s surface.

The biggest draw of tourists to Ma’in

spring is the therapeutic effect of the spring

on the body. According to ancient history,

King Herod who gave the order to behead John the Baptist was staying at a settle-

ment not far from the hot spring, staying

there to be close to the hot spring.

However, currently, Main Hot Springs

boast a resort, four-star, with beautiful

rooms and theme rooms that mix modern

hospitality flair with a feel of being back

in time. In Ma’in, you’re cut off from the

outside world. No external noise to divert

one’s attention. Tourists would pick up

their towel early in the morning and head

to the thermal hot springs.

For those who may be unable to afford

the cost of staying at the Ma’in Resort,

they could buy a one day pass to visit the

resort and enjoy the hot spring pools for

about $14. With this pass, visitors can use

the public area of the resort which is just

as magical as the hotel resort area. The

public resort area boasts four of the six

waterfalls. There is also a separate male

and female waterfall along with the main

communal waterfall pool, and a luxuri-

ous spa waterfall with a thermal pool and

lounge area.

The hot springs at Ma’in sprout from

different rocks within the area. However,

some are hotter than the others. Tourists

could simply go to the spring they feel

comfortable in and soak inside the spring

water. Small pools are built around the

spring to collect the water gushing from

the rocks. One of the hot spring points has

a cave behind the gushing water. The wa- ter is very hot; vapours could be seen and

spring water splashes on the floor. Anybody unlucky enough to have the water

splash on him would end up with burns.

The manager placed a caveat to warn

tourists.

Does Ma’in Hot Spring have therapeu- tic effects on the body? The answer is

in the affirmative. Soaking in the water,

apart from the glow it gives one skin, has

the effect of lulling one into a kind of re- laxing. It is almost like the kind of glow

one gets soaking inside the Dead Sea wa- ter which is just about 50 kilometres away

from Ma’in Hot Spring. Most tourists,

after the morning session at the springs,

take breakfast and retire until afternoon.

For those who may not wish to go to the

springs, there is the hotel’s warm spring

swimming pool. The swimming water is

from the hot springs. It is an experience

far better than bathing in a heated swim- ming pool.

In addition to the natural hot spring,

Ma’in Hot Spring Resort offers what

many regard as the best spa facility in the

area.

While in Ma’in, there is no other place

to go apart from taking a stroll round the

beautiful surroundings or riding a bicycle

to get by. It is not a place where visitors

come around as it is surrounded by hills

and hidden inside the cavernous earth.

Ma’in Hot Spring is a perfect hideaway

if there was ever one. One is cut off from

the world, even phone services in Ma’in

are erratic.

Although Nigerians enjoy luxury and

the opportunity to move out and explore, with the array of tourism products in Jordan, Nige-

rian tourists could enjoy the best of Amman, Aqaba,

Dead Sea and Petra, and still make out time to visit

Ma’in Hot Spring to relax and rejuvenate.

