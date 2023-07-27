From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has unveiled the chairmen and deputy chairmen of its standing committees, as well as increased the number of the committees from 109 to 134.

The speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, who announced the headship of the committees, at yesterday’s plenary, named the former deputy speaker, Idris Wase as chairman , Committee on Federal Character and former House leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, as chairman, Petroleum Resources( Upstream).

Former chairman on Appropriation, Mukktar Batara, was named as chairman, Committee of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT); Aminu Jaji, Ecological Fund; Miriam Onuoha, Tetfund; while Yusuf Gadgi and Sada Soli retained the chairmanship of Committees on Navy and Water Resources, respectively, which they headed in the ninth assembly.

Wase and Jaji had contested against Abbas for the speakership; while Doguwa, Betara, Gadgi, Onuoha and Soli withdrew from the contest to support the speaker’s aspiration.