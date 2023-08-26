Yoruba Diaspora group, the Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has condemned the continued detention of Osun devotees, Efunsetan Abebi, Obalowu Jimoh and popular online presenter Tani Olorun.

The Yoruba Diaspora group has also urged Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, to intervene and ensure that those detained were released.

In a statement by the General Secretary, Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi, the Yoruba Diaspora organisation described the arrest and prolonged detention of the trio as travesty of justice and an act of intimidation that could lead to further crisis.

YOV also insisted that the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ebun Adelesi, was acting the script of some prominent figures in Ilorin, adding that there are strong indications that some people are behind the arrest and unlawful detention of the devotees, even as it was obvious that the Kwara State Commissioner for police allegedly is doing everything that is possible to frustrate their release.

Prince Ademiluyi stated further that the circumstances surrounding the recent arrest and arraignment of Tani Olorun showed that the Kwara State police authorities have the backing of some religious leaders to trample upon the rights of the detained devotees.

“We are appealing to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to intervene and ensure that those detained in respect of the Ilorin religious crisis were released.

“It is unfortunate that a magistrate court in Ilorin will order the remand of Yeye Osun Abebi, Obalowu Jimoh and Talolorun for 30 and 50 days respectively without trial.

“It is sad and even unconstitutional that Magistrate Adams would arrogate to himself such power that makes him feel like he is above the law.

“It is nothing but a travesty of justice to arrest a person in Ibadan, Oyo State, and went ahead to arraign him in Ilorin Magistrate Court, Kwara State without anybody raising a voice.

“Professor Wole Soyinka, the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams and a few others had also been called several uncomplimentary names by these unknown religious bigots and bloggers, yet they didn’t sue or take legal actions against them,” Ademiluyi said.