Revelation Properties Group recently unveiled its new brand ambassadors in Lagos.

The group, which announced its special end of the year offer package tagged ‘Season of Giving Promo,’ also launched three novel products to, in its words, “increase the margin of beneficiaries of real estate irrespective of economic status or location.”

Eight brand ambassadors were unveiled into the RevPro Family. The ambassadors include popular Nollywood

actors and entertainers, including Alex Ekubo, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, Omoniyi Makun, Yomi Casual, Charles Inojie,

Daddy Showkey, comedian Funny-Bone and Nollywood divas – Belinda Effah and Mary Lazarus.

At the event, group managing director of the outfit, Prince David Omaghomi, noted: “At Revelation, we are fixated on reducing Africa’s housing deficit, one home at a time, through the provision of cost-effective, genuine and green-field real estate products to more people across all demographics. Consequently, we regard these inductees as

famed participants in our corporate drive to get more people to realise how easy it can be to own a home by taking advantage of the opportunities that we offer in the sector.”

READ ALSO: Paul Unongo not a liability – Group replies Ortom

He thereafter announced the launch of a two-pronged special offer package tagged ‘Revelation season of giving offers.’ This, he noted, comprises the Real Estate Green Friday where people could get any of the properties for as

much as 41 per cent less until Friday December 14, and another offer where beneficiaries could own a property with up to 20 per cent off and 20 per cent deposit on selected products between Saturday December 15 and January 31, next year.

He further announced the official launching of the company’s new products designed to ease land and home ownership for many more people.

“With as low as N800, 000 per plot and N8 million for a two-bedroom bungalow at Country Home, Ibeju Lekki, people can also get landed property in choice locations across Nigeria. We also have opportunities for agriculture revolution,” he said.

In separate chats, the brand ambassadors expressed delight at having the opportunity to work with such a visionary real estate group. They noted that Nigerians should focus more on the Ibeju-Lekki corridor of Lagos, insisting that the place was the next big area in the state. They explained that the Lekki corridor would dwarf the current value of properties in choice areas like Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki phase 1 within the next 15 years.

They noted that there were several on-going multi-billion dollar projects in the area like the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Seaport and International Airport, among others.

The brand ambassadors also cited the level of development at the various estate projects of Revelation Properties as a factor that inspired them to accepting to be brand ambassadors for the group.