The APC in Ogun State has insisted that only the gubernatorial primary election of October 2, 2018, was held in the state.

Iyabo Anisulowo

Duro Onabule, former Press Secretary to President Ibrahim Babangida and current chairman of the board of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), recently joined the fray of Ogun State politics on the pages of The Sun. In his weekly Duro Onabule Today column of December 7, 2018, he threw his hat into the ring by stating, unequivocally, his preference for Dapo Abiodun as the next governor of Ogun State. He has every right to do so.

It is only unacceptable that he did so on a very wrong premise. His arguments are purely on two grounds: it is the turn of Ijebus to produce the governor and, secondly, Abiodun was the choice of the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State. He was wrong on both grounds.

The choice of the next governor of Ogun State on the grounds of which section of the state is due to fill the office has dominated political discourse in the state for the better part of the year. It is a debate that is unending. Chief Onabule added his voice and his preference but the fact of the matter is that there are many informed people in the state that hold different opinions. While one cannot question Onabule’s preference, his recourse to selective amnesia to confuse the issues is simply unexpected of someone of his calibre. In the build-up to the APC primaries, the party had a stakeholders’ meeting where it was openly resolved that the party would elect its gubernatorial candidate from the Yewa zone of the state. The meeting was attended by party elders and activists from the Ijebu zone. Dapo Abiodun was not in attendance because he had walked away from the party since his woeful loss to Senator Buruji Kashamu in the 2015 senatorial election. His godfather,