The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the executive committees in Imo and Ogun states at the state, local government and ward levels.

The dissolution was confirmed to reporters by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja, yesterday.

The dissolved executives, who are staunch loyalists of governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha of Ogun and Imo, respectively, were accused of anti-party activities; ahead of the 2019 general election.

According to Issa-Onilu, the decision to dissolve the executives was reached at the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting presided over by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday.

“The two governors and the state executives have publicly expressed the fact that they will support (their) candidates in other parties, in their respective states.

“So those executives, right from the state to the ward level are not people we can trust to work honestly, for the success of our party in the next election.” He said the party viewed such action as anti-party activities. Therefore, it will not be in its interest to allow their structure to be used to undermine their chances in those states.

“It is within our powers to ensure that we protect the interest of the party and also, to activate relevant sections of our constitution which prohibit members from carrying out activities that are inimical to the interest of the party,” he said.

In their place, the NWC said it would inaugurate caretaker committees that would take charge of party affairs in the two states, ahead of the general election.

Asked what would be done to the governors involved in the anti-party activities, Issa-Onilu replied:

“You would be hearing from us regarding that, shortly.”

Regardless, the Ogun state chapter has dismissed the dissolution by the NWC of the party, describing it as an exercise in futility.

In a signed statement yesterday evening, by its chairman, Derin Adebiyi, the state chapter said the dissolution was subjudice, as the matter is already before a court of competent jurisdiction, presided over by Justice Jude Okeke of the FCT High Court, Abuja.

“In the Suit No CV/363/2018, the Ogun state chapter of the party is seeking the protection of the court against attempts by the NWC to undermine it and abridge its tenure in any form.

“The Ogun APC views its purported dissolution as a brazen disregard for the judiciary…

“The action of the NWC is patently illegal; it is an assault on the APC constitution and outside the bounds of acceptable standards in the conduct of party affairs the world over. It was such acts of impunity that led us to seek legal protection for a four-year mandate, freely given to us by party members in Ogun state in May 2018.

There is no iota of truth in the charge of anti-party activities levelled against us, as we remain committed to the ideals of the APC, “ Adebiyi said.

The NWC made good its threat when Oshimohole inaugurated the Prince M. O. Nlemigbo Imo caretaker panel, with Enyinna Onuegbu as secretary.

At the occasion, Oshimhole said “the party’s leadership will flag off the campaign of Senator Hope Uzodinma” tomorrow.

