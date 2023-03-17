From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI) has begun distribution of assorted food stuffs to over 25,000 less – privileged in Kebbi.

The General Manager of the NGO, Alhaji Yahaya Dan-Koko,, stated this at the flag off of the distribution in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said that the foundation in collaboration with Kadi Malami, the state government and APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nasiru Idris, had procured assorted food stuffs that would be distributed to over 25,000 less- privileged across the state.

Dan-Koko said the gesture was part of the activities marking the Holy Month of Ramadan to mitigate hardship on the less privileged and allow the most vulnerable observe fasting with ease.

He added the foundation would not leave any stone unturned in making sure that the less- privileged at the grassroot benefitted from the package.

According to him, “the foundation has the instructions of it’s founder, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, to target disabled, orphans, widows and the less- privileged in the society in addition to other vulnerable groups.

“This year’s distribution will target 25,000 people and will continue with the distribution even after the exhaustion of the 25,000 down to local governments’ and wards’ levels.

” This is why we are in the collaborative effort with state government and the gubernatorial candidate of APC to ensure all the targeted beneficiaries receive their package at their doorstep,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the NGO, Alhaji Malami Abdul-Kadir, said the annual gesture was seventh of its kind which was in fulfilment of the founder’s vision of bringing smile to the faces of most vulnerable.

“We still have more than seven Islamiya Schools we cater for during Ramadam and beyond and we will sustain the gesture as part of our efforts to the promotion of societal values and development,” he said.

While flagging off the event, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, commended the NGO for complementing the efforts of government in putting smiles to the faces of its less privileged people.

Bagudu, represented by the state Commissioner of Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ladan, thanked the foundation and urged it to ensure judicious distribution of the items to the targeted beneficiaries.