From Fred Itua, Abuja

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have hailed Senator Philip Aduda representing the nation’s capital, for providing infrastructure to many parts of the Territory.

This is even as acute shortage of classrooms for students of Government Secondary School Jedda in Kuje Area Council, health centre facility within the school premises has been converted to classrooms by management .

The improvisation made by the School management came to the fore when the facilitator of the Primary Health Care Centre, Aduda inspected the project and others within Kuje and Gwagwalada Area Councils .

The Principal of the School , Mr Mohammed Tanko told Aduda that improvisation made with the primary health care facility, arose from acute shortage of classrooms for students of the School .

“Distinguished Senator sir , the management , Staff and Students of Government Secondary School Jedda are extremely grateful to you for the intervention projects facilitated to the School like the block of six classrooms nearing completion and the already completed Primary Health Care Centre which is being temporarily used as classrooms .

“The conversion of the health care centre into classrooms for now, is temporary pending the completion of a block of six classrooms project.

“As can be practically seen by everybody here , apart from classrooms carved out from the Health Centre , temporary offices for Principal , Vice Principal are also carved out which have to a great extent , kept the school going as far as academic activities are concerned pending the time , appropriate authorities provide the required infrastructure.

“We are also very grateful for the provision of borehole which has been the main source of water supply for the School,” he said.

Senator Aduda in his response , admonished the school to make the best use of projects facilitated there.

He said: “I’m happy that the Primary Health Centre is not being vandalized but improvised for other very useful purposes . My appeal to the School management is adequate care for all the projects or facilities provided.”

Other projects inspected by the senator within the two Area Councils , were the 3km Angwa Gede Goma Road , 6km Lanto road solar light in Kuje Area Council .

2.7km Angwadodo road , functional Primary Health Centre in Paikon Kore with Inverter for 24 hours electricity supply , National Youth Development Centre , 4km Tunga Maje road etc , all in Gwagwalada Area Council .