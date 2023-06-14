•191 additional exhibits from 157 LGAs

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Peter Obi, yesterday, tendered additional 191 exhibits from 157 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the federation, including INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) reports obtained from five states as part of exhibits to prove alleged malpractices during the February 25 presidential election.

In their petition No: CA/PEPC/03/2023, LP and Obi are contesting the declaration of Bola Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner of the poll.

The tendered exhibits comprised results’ sheets and reports used by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the election.

Though there was stiff opposition against their admissibility in evidence by counsels to INEC, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and APC, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) admitted the exhibits to be used in the prosecution of the petition.

A breakdown of the documents tendered include IReV reports from 101 LGAs obtained in five States of Adamawa, 21 LGAs; Akwa Ibom, 25; Ogun, 20; Ekiti, 16 and Rivers, 19.

A total of 191 other documents including certified true copies of INEC Forms EC40Gs; EC40G1; EC40GPU and reports were obtained from 56 LGAs from four states of the federation.

The states are Niger, 10 LGAs; Osun, 15 LGAs; Edo, 15 LGAs; and Sokoto, 11 LGAs.

The electoral materials were tendered by a senior lawyer in the petitioner’s legal team. Labour Party’s presidential candidate also tendered five reports on the conduct of the election in Niger State and eight in Edo to back up his allegations of malpractices during the election.

The admission of the exhibits was vehemently opposed by counsels to INEC and APC.

Regardless, the Justice Haruna Tsammani led five-member panel admitted and marked them as exhibits to be used by the court in the prosecution of the petition.

Meanwhile, the court has shifted further hearing in the petition to June 14.