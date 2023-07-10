The Alaba Int’l Market Electronics Section recently hosted High Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. This was in solidarity to the recent demolition of some plazas in the market by officials of Lagos State government.

In his opening remarks, High Chief Camilus Nnamdi Amajuoyi, President of the Alaba Int’l Market, Electronics Section explained that after the visit to the scene of demolition, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who doubles as the Chairman of the South East and Progressive Governors’ Forum led a team that visited Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, without any of the representatives of Alaba Int’l Market.

He explained that those on Governor Uzodimma entourage to Alausa, could not have spoken for Alaba traders since they do not have first hand information of what is happening in Alaba market.

Amajuoyi said the team with the governor of Lagos State resolved to setup a reconciliation committee adding that what the traders want was a conducive environment for their business to thrive and for miscreants to stop extorting money from their customers, after purchasing goods from the market as well as harassment and extortion of money from traders bringing goods to the market.

He also pointed out that only one plaza among the demolished structures was on top of the canal; with six buildings regarded as distressed noting that their owners were given only forty-eight hours before they were demolished.

Most disheartening was that fact that more than thirty buildings were demolished with people’s goods looted and destroyed.

In his submission, Geoffrey Mbonu, President Alaba Amalgamated, said over two hundred armed policemen and mescreants were engaged by the Lagos State government in the demolition exercise without considering the kind of revenue the market generates for them as the biggest In’tl market in West Africa. In his response, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, eulogised Ndigbo as wealth creators while the market contributes to the Gross Domestic Product of the country as well as the development of Lagos State.

He further explained that Ohaneze was working with the South East governors, while promising to hold meeting with them on the issue after his visit. He also said that Ohanaeze will set up a committee that will also include members of Alaba International market in order to investigate the issue at stake.

He further assured them that no Igbo will be treated as 2nd class citizens in Nigeria.

He appealed to Ndigbo to come and develop the Igboland the way they developed Lagos while inviting other tribes to come and invest in Igboland too.