At least one person was reportedly killed in the Kafin Madaki area of Bauchi metropolis as thugs attacked the area in protest over last Saturday’s governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The police were yet to confirm the death at the time of filing this report, but residents of the area identified the deceased as one Ukasha who they said was stabbed.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested 11 suspects in the state, for alleged criminal conspiracy, thuggery, being in possession of dangerous weapons, and disturbing public peace in some parts of the Bauchi metropolis.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, in a statement, yesterday, said 30 assorted dangerous weapons were recovered by the police during a raid of the metropolis.

“The tactical teams attached to the command sustained an aggressive stance against miscreants across the state, in a bid to curtail the breakdown of law and order, following the just concluded gubernatorial and state assembly elections,” the state added.

“Consequently, the crime prevention operations conducted across the state led to the arrest of 11 suspects on the alleged criminal conspiracy, thug and thuggery, and being in possession of a dangerous weapon.”