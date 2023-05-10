From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two suspected members of a criminal syndicate believed to be responsible for the supply of cartridges to kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists in Delta State have been arrested by operatives of the state police command Decoy Squad.

One of the suspects, Chinedu Enenmo, 37, was arrested in Benin through a sting operation.

Enenmo who gave useful information on their mode of operation, led investigators to the Fegge area of Onitsha in neighbouring Anambra State where the suspected ring leader, 34-year-old Donatus Ndukam was arrested.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrests on Wednesday through a statement.

Edafe said 250 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from Enenmo at the hotel where he was apprehended in Asaba.

Similarly, Edafe said two suspects were arrested in Warri during a visibility and confidence-building patrol aimed at curtailing activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in Warri and its environs.

According to him, the patrol team intercepted a tricycle along Eagle roundabout by Ugunu bridge, conveying three occupants and subjected them to a search.

He said “During the search, 30 rounds of 7.62 AK47 live ammunition were recovered from two of the passengers namely; Eddy Aboyowa (m) age 37 years, and Akpani Isaiah (m) age 35 years, both of Eyiejuku street off Deco road, Warri.

Edafe stated that all the suspects were in custody, adding that both cases were under further investigation.

He seized the opportunity to convey the assurances of the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, of the resolve of the command to defeat criminality, and solicited the continued cooperation from members of the public “, especially during stop and search, that though it may inconvenience road users, it is generally for the collective good of the people and the state.

“He admonished them to help the police to police them by monitoring their environments and report any suspicious persons or movement within their areas.”