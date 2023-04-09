By Christopher Oji

The Anambra Police Command at the weekend, arrested six members of a notorious killer gang members that have been terrorizing Eziowelle community and its’ environs for long period of time.

Recovered from the notorious gang members were weapons which included: three English Pump Action Rifles, Beretta pistol, and other dangerous weapons which they use for their operations.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspects were involved in assassination; armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, and sundry crimes until the State Commissioner of Police , Mr. Echeng Echeng, received reports about their criminal activities in the area and gave a marching order that they must be fished out.

Police sources said members of the notorious gang have for long, been using an illegal vigilante group to kidnap, rob, intimidate, kill ,and harass people in the community.

They were also alleged to have broken into homes of prominent individuals in the community, stole their belongings , raped female victims, especially wives and daughters of prominent Indegenes,and kidnapped others who would later be forced to part with huge sums of money as ransom.

It was gathered that a prominent man in the area who claims to be a Pastor also controls his own gang that has been indulging in criminal acts in Eziowelle for long with the tacit support of some leaders of the community who always claimed to have contacts with security agencies in both Anambra state and Abuja that would protect them.

According to a source, they made the town so hot that many indigenes both in the country and in the diaspora to run away from their homes for fear of being kidnapped and forced to pay ransom under the guise of being a vigilante group.

It was learned that some of their victims were not only abducted at midnight, but taken to offices of some security agencies, where they were tortured, harassed and intimidated into parting with huge sums of money to buy their freedom

One of their victims, was said to have been abducted from his house last year at midnight.

The victim was taken to the office of a security agency in another town where he was subjected to torture along with many others in an underground cell and later brought before the police on trumped up charges.

The police, however, freed the man and others after carrying out thorough investigation into the case.

It was gathered further that when the report of their criminal activities was received by the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, he swiftly directed the Commander of Anti cult Unit in the state, CSP Uche Noah, to swing into action and round up all the criminals involved in the nefarious acts.

Their operations reportedly paid off after CSP Uche stormed the town in an operation described as ‘unprecedented in execution’ and rounded up the suspects. This, according to sources, was after they gave the police team stiff resistance and confronted them with hot exchange of firepower that lasted for hours.

It was gathered that the police team succeeded in routing them and arrested six of their kingpins while others escaped with bullet injuries.

Police sources said the operations woul continue until the criminal elements were flushed out and their financiers rounded up to make Eziowelle a peaceful town.

Meanwhile, it was learned that decoy teams have penetrated the town and it’s environs and more arrests would soon be carried out.

Anambra state Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, said,”yes, the operatives raided Eziowellle community and we have six suspects in our custody. The operatives recovered three pump action guns, one Barretta pistol, ammunition,and other incriminating items.

There are so many other operations going on in the state. We urge Anambrains to sustain the tempo by giving us relevant information.”