From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Anambra State, Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima for their victory at Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal ( PEPT).

Okelekwe, who was the APC senatorial candidate in Anambra Central, in the last general election, in a statement, said with the affirmation of President Tinubu’s victory in the February 23 presidential poll, it is time for the country to move forward.

Consequently, he charged the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party ( LP) counterpart, Peter Obi to accept the hands of fellowship extended to them by President Tinubu.

The APC leader, while stating that he appreciates Atiku and Obi’s passion to serve the country in the capacity of President, there is need for them to join hands with Tinubu to move the country forward.

“After the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal( PEPT) affirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election, it is time for the government to move forward.

” I urge His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and His Excellency Peter Obi, as great patriots that they are, to join hands with President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima to move Nigeria forward.

“Our country is currently confronted with several challenges. Therefore, this is the time for every well meaning Nigerian to place the common good of the country and her citizens above personal gains.

“This is the time to commence the journey for the building of the Nigeria of our dreams with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the driver’s seat. Given the urgency of critical reforms in various sectors of the economy, it is imperative for every patriotic Nigerian to support President Tinubu to deliver on his mandate, so that our our country can overcome her many challenges. “