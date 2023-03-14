From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Outrage on Tuesday greeted the killing of a farmer, Alexander Diri by suspected herders in Yambiri community, Zarama calm, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Sources said the deceased was killed in his farm by the suspected herders after complaining about their encroachment on his land with their cattle.

Youths of the community in protest against the killing took to the East- West road and barricaded it halting vehicular movement and demanded for justice for the slain farmer.

Findings indicated that a distress call was placed to the Commissioner for Education, Dr Gentle Emelah who is from the community to intervene before there is complete breakdown of law and order.

Emelah accompanied by the member Representing Yenagoa Constituency 3 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Ted Elemeforo, the Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture & Natural Resources, Chief David Alagoa, the Chairman of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Central Zone, Mr Clever Inodu were said to have rushed down to the community.

Alagoa and Inodu are members of the Bayelsa State Livestock Management Committee set up by Diri to enforce the anti-grazing law in the state.

Emelah in an address to the people expressed sadness over the killing of the farmer but appealed for calm. According to him it is natural for the people to grieve over the unfortunate incident. He however appealed to them to leave the East-West road to allow for vehicular movement.

Emelah disclosed that Governor Douye Diri was saddened over the incident when he was briefed, adding that steps are being taken to strengthen the already existing anti open grazing law so as to forestall any future occurrence.

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), Bayelsa Command, Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said Police detectives were immediately deployed to the community to visit the crime scene.

He said the corpse has been evacuated to the morgue for autopsy while investigation has commenced.

Governor Douye Diri had on March 10 2021 assented to law the bill tagged, ‘Livestock Breeding and Marketing Regulations Bill 2021’.