The Governor of Abia State Dr. Alex Otti on Wednesday defied the downpour in Aba to supervise the clearing of heaps of refuse on the popular Asa Road.

Otti had in his inaugural address to the state on Monday declared a state of emergency on the clearing of wastes in the streets of Umuahia, the state capital and Aba, the commercial nerve.

He subsequently appointed Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke as the Head of Task Force to implement the refuse disposal emergency.

Less than 24 hours after, the Task Force revved into action in both Aba and Umuahia and the Governor was on hand to supervise the exercise in Aba amid heavy rain.

“I wish to thank all those working pro-bono to ensure that our towns are clean, and all who braved the rain to give effect to the directive we gave two days ago, declaring an emergency on the cleanup of Aba and Umuahia,” Otti said as he watched an already filled heavy duty truck grind its way out of the site.

Road users and traders around the vicinity, who had been contending with the mountainous dirts and the stench therefrom, poured into the road excitedly, not minding the rain as they caught sight of the Governor and his entourage walking in the rain as they monitored the exercise.

The Governor later tried his hands at the wheels, when he took over the steering of the payloader and sending the ecstatic crowd roaring in cheers.

– Kazie Uko

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

Abia State

31/05/2023