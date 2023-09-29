From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with his predecessor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary.

In a statement he signed and made available to Journalists on Friday, Adeleke described the advancing age of the Minister as divine grace and prayed to God to grant him more blessed years on earth.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate my dear big brother on the occasion of his birthday. I thank God for granting my predecessor another blessed year. On behalf of the people and government of Osun state, I convey our heartfelt good wishes. Wherever my brother is, he should please enjoy his day,” Adeleke added.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Olalekan Badmus, distributed fuel to over 200 commercial motorcyclists and tri-cyclists in Osogbo, to celebrate the Minister.

He said, “Instead of throwing a big party celebration for him, let us channel the money to help the economy grow and make life easy for the people. My opinion is that party will not help our people this time but this kind soothing gesture will go a long way to help the people and our economy,” Badmus added.

The Chairman of Okada Riders in Osogbo, Najeem Bello, commended Badmus for the gesture, saying “The food that the government is distributing is not enough and this sector, we are neglected during the process, but this kind of initiative by Badmus will further help our business and our family will rejoice from the gesture.”

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, converged on Tinubu/Shettima campaign office to celebrate the Minister.

Some of his former Commissioners, Special Advisers, former speaker of the House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, and party members, rejoiced with Oyetola who also joined via Zoom.