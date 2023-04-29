From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

The Chieftaincy Review Committee set up by the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to review some selected chieftaincy matters in the state is yet to make known its position on the chieftaincy matters in Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo.

The clarification is coming against the backdrop of peculations making the round that the committee recommended that the process of selection of Akinrun of Ikirun and Aree of Iree should be done again.

Recalled that Governor Adeleke had received the report of the committee set up to review chieftaincy matters in Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo.

But the Governor is yet to release the government white paper on the chieftaincy matters contrary to claims in some quarters and report in a section of the media.

A source close to the committee chaired by Rev. Bunmi Jenyo informed that the committee had concluded its assignment but the Governor is yet to approve it and release a white paper which will be the position of the state government on the chieftaincy matters.

The source hinted that the report of the committee was not released to any individual outside the government and wondered the source of the news report which indicates that the committee recommended a fresh process for the selection of Akinrun of Ikirun and Aree of Iree, while it retains that of Owa of Igbajo.

It was gathered that the committee did not give such directive and the Governor has also not issued any directive regarding the chieftaincy matters.

The source urged all interested parties and stakeholders to remain calm and be patient as the Governor would at the best time release the white paper on the chieftaincy matters, which will end speculations and rumours on the matter.