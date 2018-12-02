Meanwhile, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has described the death of Dr. Frederick Fasheun, as a great loss to the Yoruba race, Nigeria and the world at large, insisting that the late Odua People’s Congress (OPC) founder left behind a worthy legacy.

Adams, in a condolence letter he personally signed to commiserate with the family of the deceased, said that he received the news of the death with shock and disbelief.

“It was with great shock that I received the sad news of the passing on of our Papa and the founding the father of Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), which occurred today, December 1, 2018.

“This, no doubt, is a moment of great grief for the entire family of OPC, the Yoruba nation, Nigeria and the world at large.