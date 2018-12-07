OPEC ministers have agreed that Russia will reduce oil production gradually within the framework of OPEC decision, Oil Minister of Iraq Thamer Al Ghadban, told reporters on Friday.

“We agree with this, OPEC and non-OPEC,” the minister said. “Non-OPEC [countries] will contribute about 400 thousand [barrels] per day” to oil production cut, he noted.

“Of course we have to agree with it [with gradual oil reduction. We are in the same boat,” the minister added.

