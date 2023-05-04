By Bolaji Okunola

Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, through his non-governmental outfit, Hopesalive Initiative (HAI), has declared readiness to lift underserved community children in the country and Africa at large.

This was revealed after his wife, Temitope and executive of the initiative, visited Footprints of David’s Art in Ilaje, Bariga, and Dream Catchers Academy in Ikorodu, to meet with the founders and support their efforts.

During her visit, the Ooni’s wife highlighted her vision of assisting underserved communities and individuals, particularly vulnerable children, to live purposeful and quality lives.

She also announced plans to host a mega show to provide talented children in underserved communities with a platform to showcase their skills and unlock opportunities for their future.

Stressing further, the queen said her husband will do more towards promoting the show slated to hold later in the year.

“All hands are on deck to make sure this initiative keep doing great things to less privileged kids. This coming event will feature renowned African talents, such as the Ghetto Kids (currently in the semi final of the Britain Got Talent Show), Footprints of David’s Art, Dream Catchers Academy alongside unknown but equally gifted children on the same stage.

“The initiative aims to generate resources that will be utilised to provide further care for underserved children and others like them, with future plans to expand the show into a series of continuous annual events. HAI has already started working with many less privileged children’s homes in Africa, identifying talented children in Kenya and Nigeria.

“The non-governmental organization plans to bring together these underserved community children in Lagos, Uganda, and Kenya to participate in the mega event, with the ultimate goal of empowering them to achieve their full potential.”

“My husband has also approved the initiative efforts and will visit other less privileged groups in Uganda and Kenya in the coming weeks, inviting them to the upcoming mega show.

“During my visit to Kenya, I and my team will present a cash gift, promised by investors from His Imperial Majesty’s Pan African Movement to the Mully Children’s Family orphanage in Machakos County that displayed great skills during a business visit hosted by Governor Wavinya Ndeti in March 2023,” she said on behalf of the king.