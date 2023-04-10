From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has denied deporting a 32-year old female beggar, Ogochukwu Nwabude, to her home state of Anambra.

Okowa said reports in some quarters that his administration deported the woman who was begging for alms and constituting nuisance in Asaba, were untrue.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said Nwabude, who was with a baby, was at Inter Bau Roundabout in the capital city, for about two weeks begging for alms.

He said a check conducted on her by officials of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development after observing her for a period revealed that she was stable and of sound mind, but needed financial help.

According to him, moved by her need, and as with standard procedure in handling such matters, the ministry gave her some assistance, especially as she was with a baby, and returned her to its counterpart (Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development) in Anambra for necessary support.

He explained that the measure was a routine activity on such cases, and often transpired among states in the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Anambra State Government was grateful to its Delta counterpart for the effort, and promptly began the process of assistance to the woman.

“The insinuations in some quarters that the woman was deported by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa or Delta State Government are, therefore, uncharitable.

“The Delta State Government acted in good faith and within the ambits of regulations, which Anambra State Government acknowledged with gratitude.

“And, it is necessary to state that other states in the country had returned some of our citizens to us at different times, and still do. It is a normal routine that should not be politicised because it bothers on serious humanitarian service.

“What Delta State Government did was the routine procedure in rehabilitating persons of that nature and it is the standard practice among states in the country.

“We provided her with some assistance and returned her to her state of origin to ensure that she is properly re-integrated into the society,” Ifeajika stated.