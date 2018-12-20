Ogun State indigenes in the United States of America, Europe and Canada have endorsed the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI) and promised to mobilise support for his election in 2019.

They also expressed appreciation to the Yewa traditional council of Obas, Awori Traditional Council of Obas and Yewa Development Council, the highest socio-cultural organisation in Yewaland for declaring their support for Isiaka.

The Chairman of Friends of GNI in the Diaspora, Prince Ademola Adejobi on Thursday said Ogun State indigenes in the diaspora have decided to take more than passing interest in who becomes the governor of the State in 2019.

He said, the group had taking conscious efforts to scrutinise all the governorship candidates of the major political parties in the state and they are convinced that Isiaka towered above others in terms of capacity and understanding of economic dynamics of the state.

Ademola who led the group to pay solidarity visit to Isiaka in his Abeokuta residence said Ogun will be better if Isiaka was elected as the governor because of his antecedent and widespread support in the state.

He said, “Some of us living outside the country have not been that interested in who governs our state but that has changed. For us, we saw the credential of Isiaka and convinced that he would perform better and bring out economic potentials of the state.

“It is easier for us to identify with somebody who has First Class in Accounting from the University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) he was also trained in Harvard University, he is a leader par excellence whose passion for development of every part of the State is assured”.

They urged the people of Ogun State to massively vote for him as they promise to provide technology to protect their votes and expose any act of riging.

The group noted that Isiaka has become a household name in Ogun State. “He contested in the 2011 and 2015 gubernatorial elections and polled close to 300,000 votes. This time, we are positive that he will be unbeatable”, the group said .