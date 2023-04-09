By Christy Anyanwu

In commemoration of its 20th anniversary, Nordica Fertility Clinic, the leading fertility centre in the country which has been making families complete, will treat children born at the reproductive health facility to a lavish reception tomorrow.

Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, Chief Medical Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, disclosed this at a media parley and the formal unveiling of the 20th Anniversary logo of the clinic in Lagos.

“From our humble beginnings on April 14, 2003 at the Victoria Garden City (VGC) and with a city centre clinic on Turton Street, Yaba, we have since established clinics in Asaba, Abuja, Surulere and Lekki (Fibroid Centre) to give easier and more convenient access to our services. Today, we are looking into the future. In next 20 years, we see a tomorrow of infinite possibilities.”

While rolling out activities to celebrate the occasion, he said that the occasion would also afford the clinic the opportunity to celebrate dedicated past and present staff of the fertility clinic.

“The special children’s party will hold at the prestigious Harkunamatata Eko Atlantic City. On the D-Day, April 14, 2023, we will host an in-house event to cut the anniversary cake with our people and a few friends of the house in attendance,” he said.

Other events lined up for the 20th anniversary of the clinic include a colloquium/gala night, selected CSR initiatives, international conferences, where an array of distinguished international speakers from across the world are expected to be in attendance.

Ajayi informed that the clinic had partnered with a number of organisations to give access to free IVF treatments to deserving Nigerian couples. Some of these organisations include the Fertility Treatment Support Foundation ( FTSF ), Fertility Awareness Advocate Initiative (FAAI), Access Bank, The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation and the Ali Baba January 1st Concert to mention a few.

“This year we want to do more in this area. We are currently exploring partnerships which will assist us give more free treatments to more couples. This year we also want to do more for our medical community partners. We will be hosting a number of training initiatives across our operational centres in Lagos, Asaba and Abuja,” Ajayi said.