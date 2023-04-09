By Agatha Emeadi

Nollywood movie producer and director, Asurf Oluseyi, has said that the pan-African film, 3 Cold Dishes, which was produced in collaboration with some foreign partners – Nexthought Studios, Ifind Pictures (France), Black Mic Mac (France), Martian Network (The Netherlands), and Alma Production (Cote D’Ivoire), has been released for viewing.

The new cinematic work is focused on the issue of human trafficking in sub-Saharan Africa. The movie x-rays the atrocious practice of trafficking young girls, which is the modern face of slavery, unlike what obtained in the days of European slave trade.

Oluseyi further disclosed that production of the cinematic work, which was supported by OIF/ACP and Red Sea Funds, is a major highlight of the importance of Pan-African collaboration between Nollywood and the Francophone film industry.

He said that ‘3 Cold Dishes’ brought to the limelight the life-threatening issue of human trafficking with captivating narrative and striking visuals.

“The cinematic experience aims to raise awareness, spark conversations, and promote change in addressing the pressing social cause,” he said.

The movie was co-produced by Apolline Traore while Tomi Adesina was co-director. It featured talented Nigerian actors and actresses, which included Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo, Femi Jacobs, Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richards, and Greg Ojefua as well as talented Ivorian actors, namely, Fat Toure and Maud Guerard and Senegalese actors Amelie Mbaye and Mentor Ba.

“The diverse ensemble showcased the best of African cinema, transcending language barriers and uniting creative talent from across the continent with a unique blend of gripping storytelling, exceptional cinematography, and a strong message,” Oluseyi said, adding, “3 Cold Dishes is poised to be an unforgettable cinematic experience that will captivate audiences worldwide.”