Barcelona star, Oparanozie’s reunion thrills coach.

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has heaped praise on Barcelona femeni striker Asisat Oshoala as he believes she is the game-changer in the team.

Oshoala has been one of the biggest exports from Africa in recent years. The Nigerian talisman is the only woman from Africa to win the UEFA Champions League.

She has been an important part of Barcelona’s dominance in the Laliga, and coach Waldrum has asserted she is an essential part of his setup.

“Oshoala is an extremely talented player, a great person, a true pro,” Waldrum told FIFA TV.”

“She carries a big burden. She plays for arguably the best club in the world and has done really well for them.

“So she’s the big star of our national team, people expect a lot from her and she puts a lot of pressure on herself because she loves Nigeria and she wants Nigeria to be successful on the world stage.

Some questions have been raised about Oshoala’s commitment to the National team, especially as she has not been delivering the goods recently.

However, Waldrum has put those talks to rest, as he explained that Oshoala has a better level of understanding with her club teammates than her Super Falcons colleagues.

“I think people on the outside have difficulty understanding that it’s easier to play for Barcelona than it is your national team,” Waldrum added.

“She’s with her Barcelona teammates every day, they understand each other’s movements. The national team doesn’t get together very often and you have different players from camp to camp.

“But despite the difficulty and the pressure she’s under, she always shows her talent and professionalism with the national team, has a very positive influence on her team-mates, and delivers on the field.

Oshoala returned to action for Nigeria on Friday in a friendly game against Haiti. She scored the second goal to help the Super Falcons to a hard-fought 2-1 win.

She would look to continue with her great form, as the team prepares for the World Cup in July. Meanwhile,Waldrum is excited with the prospect of having Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala and 2014 WAFCON highest goalscorer Desire Oparanozie lead the attack.

The two players have not played together for Nigeria for over two years due to shenanigans from the Nigeria Football Federation. Oparanozie has repeatedly been omitted from the Super Falcons’ games despite being in good form for Wuhan Jianghan University.

However, she got invited into the team for the friendlies against Haiti and New Zealand. Waldrum is happy that he has a full house for the games.

“It is good having Oshoala and Oparanozie in camp, also Vivian and Monday Gift back in camp with us,” Waldrum said.

“Desire(Oparanozie) and Asisat Oshoala have been out of camp for the past camps we have had.

“But it is not for lack of trying. We’ve wanted them in camp, but between Covid and club obligations and injuries, it’s been difficult.

“So I’m excited to see them playing together again and I’m anxious to see what they can bring. Especially at a critical time when we are preparing for the World Cup, we must get a solid lineup.

Oparanozie and Oshoala’s partnership delivered the goods in the past. They were the lynchpins for the team when they won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2014, 2016, and 2018.