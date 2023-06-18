From Fred Itua, Abuja

Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, on Sunday, extended his condolences to the Emir of Patigi, Ibrahim Chatta Umar Boligi II, following the death of over 100 people in a boat mishap.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Professor Sulaiman, while condoling with the families of the bereaved, called on the State Government to investigate the cause of the incident.

The statement read: “In these trying and grieving times, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the Emir of Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Umar Boligi II and the residents of Patigi Local Government Area in Kwara State. We mourn the tragic incident of the recent boat capsizing, which occurred just a week ago, resulting in the loss of over a hundred lives.

“I beseech Almighty Allah to grant forgiveness to the souls involved and provide their families and the entire community with the strength to endure this profound loss.

“Furthermore, I urge the government to take immediate and thorough action in investigating the cause of this unfortunate incident. It is crucial to implement adequate and necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”