My purport is to x-ray the relationship between education, educated people and democracy, particularly as it partakes to Nigeria.

Ekpa Stanley Ekpa

Our democracy is desperately turning to a stock of commerce – one which the equation of wealth with politics is the outstanding feature; a political culture defined by the motive of direct financial gains, characterized by huge campaign expenses, with a terrifying concentration of wealth, influence and power in the hands of a few politicians who claim to be the Messiahs of the people. It will be entirely pejorative to classify Nigerians as uneducated people; Nigerians, anywhere in the world are creative, smart and highly intelligent people.

READ ALSO: Clergy urges Nigerians to vote wisely in 2019

My purport, however, is to x-ray the relationship between education, educated people and democracy, particularly as it partakes to Nigeria. Since 1728, Daniel Defoe made it clear that of our reflections, none should be more constantly our companion than a deep sorry for the present decay of learning among us and the manifest corruption of education. The special difficulties is that democracy and education are closely linked, and the quality of a democracy can only improves as quality education increases, yet, education is worth little unless it includes education in civilized character, creativity and ability to own up your destiny.

The dilemma is that in reality, a large number of Nigerians are semi electoral literate people who mostly belief what their political heroes tell them without much questions or merely resort to armchair criticism; and people who rely even more on anything that their favorite media outfit presents as reliable news. But it is important to underscore that education and the ability to read newspapers and listen to news are not synonymous. The question, therefore, is what exactly is the nexus between literacy and electoral process, electoral process and sustainable development?

Nigeria achieved a democratic franchise from the pre-independence days in some part of the country; with a dangling question of how to devise a qualitative franchise, the electorates having the capacity to exercise their franchise in manners that bring about good governance and development.

The role of an educated electorate in a democracy is classified into three segments, viz: pre-election (assessment of candidates credentials of competence and the viability of their manifestos); during elections (exercising franchise in civilized, free and patriotic manner); post elections (holding leaders accountable and duty bound to discharge their constitutional responsibilities and to fulfill campaign promise).