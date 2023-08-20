From Jude Chinedu, Enugu and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of the Anglican communion, Emmanuel Chukwuma, has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by President Bola Tinubu to halt any planned military action in Niger Republic.

On July 26, soldiers led by General Abdourahamane Tchianim deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

ECOWAS reacted by suspending all financial aid to Niger, froze rebels’ assets, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country.

On Friday, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah said the regional body’s general staff chiefs had agreed on a date for the beginning of military intervention, but would not make it public.

Leader of the putschists, Tchiani, said on Saturday that as much as his country did not want a war, it would be ready to defend itself if necessary. “Neither the army nor the people of Niger want war, but we will resist any manifestation of it.”

He noted that member countries of ECOWA did not realise that Niger has become the key to containing the region from destabilisation against the backdrop of increased terrorist activity.

Tchiani added that the sanctions imposed against his country were aimed at putting pressure on the rebels, and not at finding a solution to the current situation.

In addition, Tchiani said rebels do not seek to seize power in the country but rather seek to come to a solution that would meet the interests of the people.

Archbishop Chukwuma, who spoke in Enugu, yesterday, during a media parley claimed ECOWAS did not care to find out what the people of Niger wanted following the forceful take over before issuing threats of war.

He warned that any military action on Niger would backfire on Nigeria and the entire West African states if diplomacy is relegated, adding that ECOWAS’ warmongering is proof of massive corruption among its leaders.

“It’s also unfortunate that the present government is not consulting enough, hence, they have led ECOWAS to misfire. Right now, it’s an absolute shame on our president Tinubu who wants to go to war with Niger. The Niger Republic coup happened because of corruption and life becoming so difficult for the people. That led to an intervention by the Army. The people rejoiced about that.”

Chukwuma noted that rather than fight corruption and condemn the evil act of the ousted Niger president, ECOWAS is fighting the military junta that removed him.

“I think this has shown that ECOWAS leaders themselves are corrupt and they don’t see anything wrong in corruption.

“Worse things are happening in ECOWAS countries than what is happening in Niger but because there is some sort of corruption even in the military, they are not planning for intervention. Nigerians today are passing through a difficult time. They are suffering but they have enough patience. I think the time has come for us to say enough is enough,” Chukwuma said.

Similarly, former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, called on President Tinubu and all member states of ECOWAS to suspend the planned invasion.

Robinson Uwak said there was need to sustain the diplomatic channels already opened with the junta led and to agree on timelines for the return to democratic government.

He commended former head of state and chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar for making himself available to engage Niger’s military rulers and to explore the channels of dialogue despite being turned back during his first visit.

Uwak said Nigeria, which is facing its own security challenges in various domestic fronts, cannot afford another international military conflict just close by its borders.

“Let Mr. President suspend any talk of military action and sustain the dialogue option as this would yield long term benefits for regional peace and stability within the ECOWAS sub-region.

“The president should take a deep look at the impact of any war with our neighbouring country, the post-traumatic disorders, the severance of cross-border filial relations, the destruction and the injuries may probably not heal. Let us avoid this war by all means.”

Uwak prayed for the return of peace not only in Nigeria but the entire West African sub-region.