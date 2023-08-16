From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has urged troops of the Nigerian Army to remain resolute and determined in bringing the nation’s adversaries to their knees and restore sanity in troubled areas across the country.

Lagbaja gave the charge while on a solidarity visit and an assessment tour to Niger State following troops’ encounter with bandits in Zungeru General Area where some gallant troops paid the supreme price.

Lagbaja, while commending the troops for their bravery, urged them not allow the incident dwindle their morale, but rather do everything in their powers to defeat the adversaries of our people and take back every inch of space where they are hibernating in our land.

Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement issued in Abuja, said “Following troops’ encounter with insurgents in Zungeru general area of Niger state, in which gallant troops of the Nigerian Army paid the supreme price in defence of our dear country, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Nigerian Army, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja arrived Mina, Niger state capital, late night Tuesday 15 August 2023 and today, immediately moved to Forward Operating Base Erena in Shiroro LGA of Niger state, where he was briefed on the current security situation by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj Gen Bamidele Alabi.

Addressing the troops soon after the brief, the COAS urged them to rally together and be more resolute in bringing the nation’s adversaries to their knees and restore sanity in troubled areas. He maintained that the fight against insurgents and bandits is a just cause, in defence of Nigerians and the nation. According to the Army Chief, “Protecting lives and defending your nation are the noblest service anyone can offer. You are therefore in the noble profession of arms and must not allow your morale to dwindle. We must defeat the adversaries of our people and take back every inch of space where they are hibernating in our land.

Gen Lagbaja assured the troops that he will do all within available resources to give Nigerian Army personnel and their families the best in terms of welfare. He disclosed, that this is topmost in the pillars of his Command Philosophy. He directed the immediate reinforcement of the troops with additional combat enablers to enhance their operational effectiveness.