■ DG Sambo says health insurance body to roll out branded drugs

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

NATIONAL Health Insurance

Authority (NHIA), last week,

announced that beginning from

next month, its enrollees would

begin to access drugs and other

health products that are branded

in its name.

NHIA Director General,

Prof. Nasir Sambo, alongside

other officials last week, signed

Memorandum of Understanding

(MoU) with some indigenous

pharmaceutical companies and

Drug Management Organisa-

tions (DMOs) to herald the com-

mencement of the production of

some of drugs listed in the first

phase of the exercise. He said

NHIA branded drugs would be

rolled out by the end of next

month and some states would be

used as pilots of the initiative.

What prompted the de-

cision to produce NHIA

branded drugs?

The initiative was geared to-

wards the strengthening of lo-

cal pharmaceutical companies,

which will ultimately guarantee

medicine security. However, the

Memorandum of Understanding

(MoU) was for them to com-

mence the production of NHIA

branded drugs for use in all ac-

credited NHIA facilities. We

have been working on this matter

for a long time and we are happy

that results will start trickling in

soon.

What are the benefits

for the NHIA enrolees?

It has huge benefits for the en-

rolees and us. It has been a long

and tortuous journey for us. But

finally, we have signed MoU

with drug manufacturers and

drug management organisations

signalling a new era in services

to enrolees. Top on the list of the

benefits is quality, accessibility

and affordability of drugs by en-

rolees. The cases of unavailabil-

ity or out-of-stock will be a thing

of the past once we roll out these

drugs. Another benefit is the fact

that the branded drugs would be

produced at a discounted rate. We

have even negotiated the prices

very well including the IV fluids,

which would have crashed to 50

per cent. Also, this initiative of

branding NHIA medicines and

other health products is to fa-

cilitate the supply of affordable,

acceptable, accessible, available

and quality medicines and other

health products. In addition to

that, it will enhance the produc-

tion of high-quality medicines

that will inspire the confidence

of users.

What kinds of drugs

would be produced?

In the first phase of the initia-

tive, 33 different kinds of drugs are expected to be produced

by 12 indigenous pharmaceuti-

cal companies and eight Drugs

Management Organizations

(DMOs) that were already en-

gaged to execute the task. These

companies are reputable phar-

maceutical companies in Nige-

ria with track records; hence we

have no doubt in their capacity

and competence. These drugs

would be branded with NHIA

inscriptions. In the first one-

month, they would come up

with the first set of drugs. They

would become available and ac-

cessible to all enrolees at all lev-

els for use.

What criteria were used

to select these indig-

enous pharmaceutical

companies and DMOs?

Sometime in April last year,

we placed advertisements in

some national dailies for the ex-

pression of interest by pharma-

ceutical companies and DMOs

who wish to brand medicines for

the health insurance eco-system,

and DMOs who wish to provide

supply-tailored services within

the ecosystem. A total of 44

submissions were received from

pharmaceutical companies and

DMOs. The submissions were

scrutinized and synthesised by

the selection committee. 20

companies and eight DMOS

were selected to provide ser-

vices for the initiative. Negotia-

tions were held with the selected

pharmaceutical companies and

DMOs. After the negotiations,

agreement was reached with 12 pharmaceutical companies and

eight DMOs, and they would

be branding 33 products for the

health insurance ecosystem in

the first phase.

What categories of

drugs are in the first

phase?

We have made available the

list of drugs that the pharmaceu-

tical companies are expected to

produce. However, we are start-

ing with simple drugs before

heading to the complex ones.

These simple drugs are the ones that are used to attend to prevail-

ing health conditions in Nigeria.

They would provide solutions

to cases like malaria, respira-

tory issues, childhood ailments

and drugs for pregnant women,

among others. Though, they

would be coming in phases but

we are starting with 33 drugs in

phase one, and we move from

there.

How do you intend to

ensure and protect the

quality of these drugs?

That is not our responsibil-

ity. NHIA is not responsible for

monitoring the quality of the

drugs in Nigeria. That’s the duty

of the National Agency for Food

and Drug Administration and

Control (NAFDAC) and they are

deeply involved in the initiative.

They would have the responsi-

bility of certifying all the drugs

that would be manufactured by

the indigenous pharmaceutical

companies. They would also de-

sign a post-marketing strategy

for the drugs to ensure that the

quality and active ingredients

are not tempered with. Ours is to

ensure that the drugs are made

available to our enrolees across

the health facilities in the coun-

try.

Nigerians may be scep-

tical on the quality of

drugs. How will you man-

age their doubts?

The issue of confidence in

the operations of NHIA is in the

past. This is because; NHIA has

undergone some serious reforms

administratively and otherwise.

We have purged ourselves of

the things that made our cli-

ents doubt us. On the matter

of branded drugs, we have on