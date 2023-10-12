■ DG Sambo says health insurance body to roll out branded drugs

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

NATIONAL Health Insurance
Authority (NHIA), last week,
announced that beginning from
next month, its enrollees would
begin to access drugs and other
health products that are branded
in its name.
NHIA Director General,
Prof. Nasir Sambo, alongside
other officials last week, signed
Memorandum of Understanding
(MoU) with some indigenous
pharmaceutical companies and

Drug Management Organisa-
tions (DMOs) to herald the com-
mencement of the production of

some of drugs listed in the first
phase of the exercise. He said
NHIA branded drugs would be
rolled out by the end of next
month and some states would be
used as pilots of the initiative.

What prompted the de-
cision to produce NHIA

branded drugs?

The initiative was geared to-
wards the strengthening of lo-
cal pharmaceutical companies,

which will ultimately guarantee
medicine security. However, the
Memorandum of Understanding

(MoU) was for them to com-
mence the production of NHIA

branded drugs for use in all ac-
credited NHIA facilities. We

have been working on this matter
for a long time and we are happy
that results will start trickling in
soon.
What are the benefits
for the NHIA enrolees?

It has huge benefits for the en-
rolees and us. It has been a long

and tortuous journey for us. But
finally, we have signed MoU
with drug manufacturers and
drug management organisations
signalling a new era in services
to enrolees. Top on the list of the
benefits is quality, accessibility

and affordability of drugs by en-
rolees. The cases of unavailabil-
ity or out-of-stock will be a thing

of the past once we roll out these
drugs. Another benefit is the fact
that the branded drugs would be
produced at a discounted rate. We
have even negotiated the prices
very well including the IV fluids,
which would have crashed to 50
per cent. Also, this initiative of
branding NHIA medicines and

other health products is to fa-
cilitate the supply of affordable,

acceptable, accessible, available
and quality medicines and other
health products. In addition to

that, it will enhance the produc-
tion of high-quality medicines

that will inspire the confidence
of users.
What kinds of drugs
would be produced?

In the first phase of the initia-
tive, 33 different kinds of drugs are expected to be produced

by 12 indigenous pharmaceuti-
cal companies and eight Drugs

Management Organizations

(DMOs) that were already en-
gaged to execute the task. These

companies are reputable phar-
maceutical companies in Nige-
ria with track records; hence we

have no doubt in their capacity
and competence. These drugs
would be branded with NHIA

inscriptions. In the first one-
month, they would come up

Related News

with the first set of drugs. They

would become available and ac-
cessible to all enrolees at all lev-
els for use.

What criteria were used

to select these indig-
enous pharmaceutical

companies and DMOs?
Sometime in April last year,
we placed advertisements in

some national dailies for the ex-
pression of interest by pharma-
ceutical companies and DMOs

who wish to brand medicines for
the health insurance eco-system,
and DMOs who wish to provide
supply-tailored services within
the ecosystem. A total of 44
submissions were received from
pharmaceutical companies and
DMOs. The submissions were
scrutinized and synthesised by
the selection committee. 20
companies and eight DMOS

were selected to provide ser-
vices for the initiative. Negotia-
tions were held with the selected

pharmaceutical companies and
DMOs. After the negotiations,
agreement was reached with 12 pharmaceutical companies and
eight DMOs, and they would
be branding 33 products for the
health insurance ecosystem in
the first phase.
What categories of
drugs are in the first
phase?
We have made available the

list of drugs that the pharmaceu-
tical companies are expected to

produce. However, we are start-
ing with simple drugs before

heading to the complex ones.
These simple drugs are the ones that are used to attend to prevail-
ing health conditions in Nigeria.

They would provide solutions

to cases like malaria, respira-
tory issues, childhood ailments

and drugs for pregnant women,
among others. Though, they
would be coming in phases but
we are starting with 33 drugs in
phase one, and we move from
there.
How do you intend to
ensure and protect the
quality of these drugs?

That is not our responsibil-
ity. NHIA is not responsible for

monitoring the quality of the
drugs in Nigeria. That’s the duty
of the National Agency for Food
and Drug Administration and
Control (NAFDAC) and they are
deeply involved in the initiative.

They would have the responsi-
bility of certifying all the drugs

that would be manufactured by
the indigenous pharmaceutical

companies. They would also de-
sign a post-marketing strategy

for the drugs to ensure that the
quality and active ingredients
are not tempered with. Ours is to
ensure that the drugs are made
available to our enrolees across

the health facilities in the coun-
try.

Nigerians may be scep-
tical on the quality of

drugs. How will you man-
age their doubts?

The issue of confidence in
the operations of NHIA is in the
past. This is because; NHIA has
undergone some serious reforms
administratively and otherwise.
We have purged ourselves of

the things that made our cli-
ents doubt us. On the matter

of branded drugs, we have on