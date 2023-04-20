From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Charity organization, Tilova for Africa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) to cooperate on the advancement and protection of human rights.

The synergy is expected to create more awareness and further sensitize the public on how to apply their human rights in daily situations in a dignified and non-violent manner.

The collaboration is also for mutal utilization of the knowledge, learning and unique capabilities of each of organization.

Tilova for Africa is a United States based registered charity organization focused on promoting the rights of the poor, key populations including people living with HIV/AIDS.

It is equally aimed providing support in areas bordering around guaranteeing human rights of Nigerians through poverty allegation, educational scholarships and fight against discrimination and persecution of minority groups such as HIV/AIDS patients and the ostracized due to the Osu Caste system.

While the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, signed on behalf of the Commission, founder of Tilova for Africa, Dr. Martins Nwabueze signed on behalf of the group.

Speaking at the brief ceremony at the National headquarters of the Commission in Abuja, the NHRC Executive Secretary said the MoU would ensure easy and effective working cooperation in many areas of the promotion and protection of human rights.

According to him, ” the collaboration would open many doors of exchange of ideas and learning of new things between the two organizations.”

The synergy he added, is expected to help reduce the abuse and violation of human rights in the country.

Ojukwu commended the Tilova for Africa for its humanitarian job in Nigeria.

Earlier, the founder of Tilova for Africa, Dr. Nwabueze briefed the Commission on its obejectives and activities of the group.

He explained that apart from denials that the individual members of these discriminated groups suffer, the society also denies itself the contributions these people should make to national development.

He explained that at Tilova for Africa, “we direct our advocacy towards governments, religious groups and businesses in Africa, pushing them to change or enforce their laws, policies and practices to protect the fundamental human rights of marginalised minorities and the downtrodden,” he said.

Specifically, he said the Osu caste system, a traditional practice in Igboland, Southern Nigeria discourages social interaction as marriage with a caste of persons (Osu) are considered as inferior beings compared to their real born (Diala) Counterparts.

Nwabueze equally expressed the need to revive and intensify awareness on prevention of HIV/AIDS as well as care for infected persons.