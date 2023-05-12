From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Non Governmental Organization( NGO), Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF), has donated study equipment, including computers to inmates of the Suleja Custodial Center.

Executive Director of Foundation, Kanayo Olisa-Metuh, who presented the materials to the correctional facility, said the gesture is aimed at enhancing access to functional education and skill acquisition to inmates.

Olisa-Metuh explained that the gesture would also enable inmates acquire necessary qualifications and skills needed for gainful means of livelihood after their terms in the center.

She said “We are here today to support what the Government is already doing in helping inmates of the Suleja Correctional Facility that are so inclined to achieve their dreams of acquiring some form of formal Education.

“One of the aspects of the Criminal Justice System that needs to be set in the front burner is the Re-entry process; the process by which a person in correctional confinement is prepared to return to the society.

“A major part of the re-entry process should be ensuring that the inmates are equipped with means of livelihood. While for some, it will be skills acquisition, for others it will entail formal education” she said.

Olisa-Metuh, while presenting the items which include brand new desktop computers, laptops, television sets, generator set, printer and photocopier, internet facilities and subscription and WAEC Fees for student inmates among other things, to custodial centre authority, charged them to ensure optimal utilisation of the materials.

The Deputy Controller of Corrections, DCC Omeke Emmanuel, who received the materials on behalf of the Controller of Corrections, thanked the Foundation for its gesture towards the inmates.

Omeke stated that students of the E- Learning Center had to be taken to Kuje Correctional Center to take their examinations. He expressed delight that with Legend Golden Care Foundation’s intervention, the examinations will now be conducted in Suleja Correctional Centre.