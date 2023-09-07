From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a heartwarming display of compassion and governance, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, embarked on a benevolent mission to distribute palliatives to the vulnerable population in Karu, Keffi Local Government Area (LGA).

Daily Sun reports that the distribution took place at the palace of the Esu Karu, HRH Pharmacist Luka Panya Baba, on Wednesday.

Governor Sule, visibly elated, attributed the victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) as a victory for the nation’s peace and an opportunity for all Nigerians to unite for the country’s progress.

Recall that the PEPT had dismissed a petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

The Governor, in a bid to alleviate the hardships faced by the citizens, announced a substantial relief effort. He declared that each of the state’s 13 local government areas would receive 1000 bags of 50kg rice, to be distributed among 1000 vulnerable individuals. Additionally, each beneficiary of a 50kg bag of rice would also receive five thousand naira in cash.

Not stopping there, Governor Sule unveiled further measures to support civil servants, pensioners, and address transportation costs across the state. He pledged to provide N10,000 per month for the next six months to both state and local government civil servants. Similarly, pensioners would receive N5,000 per month for the same duration.

In an endeavor to enhance transportation accessibility for residents, the Governor announced the procurement of ten Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses. These buses would operate at a reduced fare, aiming to alleviate the financial burden of transportation for the people.

To ensure the equitable distribution of palliatives, Governor Sule personally supervised the distribution process. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring that the intended beneficiaries receive the aid they deserve.

Furthermore, the Governor extended the relief efforts to beneficiaries in Panda and Karshi Development Areas, stating that their share of palliatives would be transported to Keffi for distribution. There, similar arrangements were made for beneficiaries to receive a 50kg bag of rice and five thousand naira each.