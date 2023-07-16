From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), held a fly-out parade for the immediate past Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The ceremony which took place at the NAF base parade ground in Abuja, was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana; the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Christopher Musa, the service chiefs, former service chiefs, top serving and retired military officers among other dignitaries.

In his valedictory speech on the occasion, Amao who expressed gratitude to God, his family and officers and men of the Air Force for a successful service to the nation, said the fly-out, marked a significant milestone in his career, which he described as fulfilling and full of accomplishments, culminating to his appointment as the 21st Chief of Air Staff.

Amao also commended the efforts of his predecessors whom he said laid the foundation upon which he built on to achieve the successes he recorded during his tenure as the CAS.

He thanked the immediate past service chiefs for the enhanced synergy that helped them achieve tremendous results in tackling the insecurity bedeviling the country and urged his successor to tow the same path for the greater good of the nation.

Amao, who congratulated NAF personnel whom he described as “capable and dedicated,” for the roles they played in ensuring the safety and security of the nation, said: “Your professionalism, skills and unwavering commitments have truly made a difference in the defence of our skies.

“During my tenure, we faced numerous challenges both at home and abroad.

“From complex joint operations to humanitarian missions, the Nigerian Air Force has demonstrated unmatched capabilities and tenacity in addressing the contemporary challenges.

“We have maintained a state of readiness adapting to the ever evolving threats and ensuring the protection of our airspace as well as safety and security of our dear country.

“It has been a great honour as well as a very challenging and yet fulfilling endeavor.”