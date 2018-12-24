Thus when men take their bath in the Dead Sea, the germs; bacteria, fungi and viruses responsible for their ailment die when they come in contact with this level of salinity and the patient in question gets healed. The question begging for answer is how come the Dead Sea is the saltiest sea in the whole world, standing at 400 metres below the sea level, which is also the deepest?

I paid a visit to Israel and particularly the Dead Sea, October 2018, and here is the inspirational answer I got on the mystery of the Dead Sea.

Originally, the Dead Sea was called the Sea of Sodom, confirming the fact that the area was where the destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah used to be and Zoah, which is also called Zoara, where Lot ran to when escaping destruction; it is six hours from the Dead Sea.

The truth is that everyone talks about God, raining down fire and brimstone on Sodom and Gomorrah, as recorded in Genesis 19:24-26, KJV.

“Then the LORD rained upon Sodom and upon Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the LORD out of heaven; And he overthrew those cities, and all the plain, and all the inhabitants of the cities, and that which grew upon the ground. But his wife looked back from behind him, and she became a pillar of salt.”

But no one talked about God saturating the land with salt as reflected in Lot’s wife turning to salt, to prevent growth of plants in the land. But if you are in doubt,

Deuteronomy 29:23 KJV gave some clarity.

“And that the whole land thereof is brimstone, and salt, and burning, that it is not sown, nor beareth, nor any grass groweth therein, like the overthrow of Sodom, and Gomorrah, Admah, and Zeboim, which the LORD overthrew in his anger, and in his wrath.”

Here the Bible specifically showed God rained down heavy amount of salt to prevent growth of plants in the area similar to what Abimelech did in the book of Judges 9:45.

“And Abimelech fought against the city all that day; and he took the city, and slew the people that were therein, and beat down the