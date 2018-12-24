I paid a visit to Israel and particularly the Dead Sea, October 2018, and here is the inspirational answer I got on the mystery of the Dead Sea.
Tony Iwuoma
The Dead Sea is located in Israel, at the borders of West Bank and Jordan. The sea has attracted much interest because of its healing qualities such that people have adduced various reasons, both mythical and mystical, for this.
However, Rev. Paul Tioluwani (Lesekese), a former columnist with The Sun, who doubles as General Overseer of Bibleway Crusader Church International, BCCI, and President of Care People Foundation International, has given a first hand explanation to the mystery, surrounding the Dead Sea. Enjoy it:
Many think the dead sea has some magical or spiritual powers because of her healing virtues. No wonder thousands of tourists travel from across the world to take their bath in the Dead Sea, geographically located in Israel.
The truth is, the Dead Sea does have record of healing human ailments, such as arthritis, chronic skin diseases, etc. However, that this healing is attributable to some mystical or spiritual powers is totally untrue. The reality is that it’s more scientific than magical, which is connected to hyper saturated salinity of the sea, standing at 33%, a figure 10 times the amount of salt present in the ocean. No living organism, including bacteria and viruses can exist under this condition and that is why no sea animal nor plant lives in the Dead Sea.
Thus when men take their bath in the Dead Sea, the germs; bacteria, fungi and viruses responsible for their ailment die when they come in contact with this level of salinity and the patient in question gets healed. The question begging for answer is how come the Dead Sea is the saltiest sea in the whole world, standing at 400 metres below the sea level, which is also the deepest?
Originally, the Dead Sea was called the Sea of Sodom, confirming the fact that the area was where the destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah used to be and Zoah, which is also called Zoara, where Lot ran to when escaping destruction; it is six hours from the Dead Sea.
The truth is that everyone talks about God, raining down fire and brimstone on Sodom and Gomorrah, as recorded in Genesis 19:24-26, KJV.
“Then the LORD rained upon Sodom and upon Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the LORD out of heaven; And he overthrew those cities, and all the plain, and all the inhabitants of the cities, and that which grew upon the ground. But his wife looked back from behind him, and she became a pillar of salt.”
But no one talked about God saturating the land with salt as reflected in Lot’s wife turning to salt, to prevent growth of plants in the land. But if you are in doubt,
Deuteronomy 29:23 KJV gave some clarity.
“And that the whole land thereof is brimstone, and salt, and burning, that it is not sown, nor beareth, nor any grass groweth therein, like the overthrow of Sodom, and Gomorrah, Admah, and Zeboim, which the LORD overthrew in his anger, and in his wrath.”
Here the Bible specifically showed God rained down heavy amount of salt to prevent growth of plants in the area similar to what Abimelech did in the book of Judges 9:45.
“And Abimelech fought against the city all that day; and he took the city, and slew the people that were therein, and beat down the
city, and sowed it with salt”, meaning that God chemicalised the Axis with sodium chloride and others. And since the Dead Sea is a lake, 400m below sea level, over the years, through erosion, percolation and translocation, the salinity of this area started to erode into the Dead Sea without an outlet bringing about heavy accumulation and concentration of salt in the Dead Sea.This provides answer for the unusual level of salinity in the Dead Sea.
This revelational mystery coming from the Bible, authenticates the Bible and its content as genuine. Therefore, if A is equal to B, then B must be equal to A, meaning that if this Bible story of Sodom’s destruction turned out to be factually true, then others, including Jesus being the only saviour of the world as recorded in the Bible, must also be true. Have you considered this? Shalom.
What manner of Christmas, this?
So, tomorrow is Christmas? That’s quite interesting.
I have heard some people wonder aloud: What manner of Christmas is this?
Whenever I hear people talk like this, I know ignorance is at the root of it. For some, Christmas is a yearly ritual of unbridled fun and revelry. It is a period when people enjoy the ‘mass’ but ignoring its owner, Christ.
In case you belong to this group, know for sure that there is nothing special about Christmas, especially this year’s when hardship is biting hard in the land.
Christmas has always remained what it is:
A time to remember that the creator of the universe and all that is therein came down to the earth in flesh and blood for the salvation of man. It is more than a time of merriment.
So, as you eat, drink and make merry, remember Him who died for you and get aboard the ship of salvation before it leaves the harbour. If you miss it, the turkey and delicacies will turn gravelly sour in your mouth someday when you are converted everlasting barbecue for worms.
So, to my dear readers, I’d rather wish you, MERRY SALVATION!
