Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As the 2019 general elections approach, politicians in the country have been warned to desist from utterances and actions capable of further dividing Nigeria along religious and ethnic lines.

The Secretary-General, Anglican Communion Worldwide, Archbishop Josiah Idowu Fearon, gave this warning on Sunday, in his sermon at the 2018 Christmas carol, organised by the Ogun State government.

Fearon, who expressed delight at the attendance of Muslims and Christians at the event, regretted that the country was being sunk by politicians who had devised means of dividing her along religious and ethnic lines.

While urging the people to resist the divisive move by the politicians, the Anglican cleric also tasked the people to study the Bible and Quran, to discover that much emphasis was laid on unity by God.

READ ALSO 2019: C’River APC unveils 4-year master plan

According to him, the two Holy books agree that leadership should comprise justice, fairness, equity and accountability and charged Nigerian politicians not to burn the bridge of unity in the country.

He also advised Nigerians to scrutinise their preferred candidates in the 2019 elections and avoid politicians who promote religious intolerance and unnecessary ethnicity.

Fearon, who described Christmas as celebration of God’s gift to the world, said that message of love and unity must not be restricted to the season alone and told Nigerians to live in peace and harmony at all time.

He, however, lauded the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for ensuring unity among the people of Ogun State irrespective of their religious beliefs, calling on other governors, particularly in the northern part of Nigeria to emulate the governor.

In his remark at the carol service which included Nine Lessons, Senator Amosun expressed gratitude to God for allowing him seeing the last carol organised by his administration.

He urged that as the electioneering got underway, people should look at the quality of the people canvassing for their votes in order to avoid electing wrong people into offices in 2019.