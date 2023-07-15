…Tasks President Tinubu on 35% affirmative action

By Daniel Kanu

Senator Uche Ekwunife represented Anambra Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber in the 9th Assembly.

Iyom Ekwunife, an astute politician, outstanding lawmaker, is vocal and committed to accountability and transparency.

She spoke to Sunday Sun on some critical political issues, including subsidy removal, obstacles to women in politics and assessment of the Tinubu presidency so far. Excerpt:

Women representation in the national assembly is low despite all efforts to at least double the earlier number. How will you react to the drop?

Well, I think this has to do with the political climate in Nigeria. The political climate requires a lot of physical activities that tend to inconvenience a lot of women who do not have the heart for the trouble and the machinations. They do not have the strength to lobby continuously and then still get backbitten. If we entrench internal democracy in our party system, a lot of women will get into politics as the system will become more transparent. I also think finance is a major issue. Income inequality means a lot. A lot of men earn more than women and to some extent politics is dependent on the financial strength of the candidates. Men tend to have more finances. This is why I think affirmative action is needed and urgently too, to reduce the advantage men have in politics as a result of finance and the political climate. Another major factor affecting women’s chances is the issue of culture and tradition. Some tribes still feel that women should take a back stage.

Could you still speak more on the challenges militating against women in politics even when they stand out in the electiont?

Like I stated earlier, the political climate is too brutish and scares women off. Then, the financial muscle is also a limiting factor and issue of culture.

Why has it been difficult for the different governments we have had not to abide by the 30/35 per cent Benjin and other charter that Nigeria is signatory to?

It will always face resistance by men who form the larger percentage of the Executive and the National Assembly. I believe President Ahmed Bola Tinubu will deal with that considering his disposition towards women empowerment.

When people say women are their greatest enemy in politics, do you share this view?

I don’t and I think it is a fallacy of generalization. I have been supported by a lot of women in my political career and I have also supported a lot of others to grow politically. People should not superimpose their bias on all of us.

How will you react to the fuel subsidy removal?

It iis a hydra-headed issue. On one hand, the continuous existence of subsidies has become a drain in our purse and putting us deep into debt, its removal will also impose more suffering on Nigerians. The fact remains that the common people who ordinarily should benefit from subsidies are not gaining because subsidies turned out to be a conduit pipe. In order to cushion the effect of subsidy removal the government has to quickly put certain measures in place like; deploying mass transit schemes in cities, give more investors approval to import PMS, support modular refineries, increase minimum wage and encourage state governments to increase minimum wage, introduce social welfare for the aged like waving transportation fare for people above 65 years. Increase welfare packages for the security personnel especially police. Quicken the repairs of our refinery or give it to the private sector to repair and operate.

What do you think should be areas of priority attention by the President Tinubu-led government?

Security of lives and property. The insecurity has been localized in all the states. The president has to pay attention to the uniqueness of the insecurity across the states. Also the economy. The Naira has to gain stability to the dollar and inflation has to slow down. If possible, we need a single digit inflation rate though it is impossible at the moment. Economic prosperity will reduce agitations and crime.

What has been your greatest challenge as a woman politician?

Finance and freedom.

How do you relax/unwind?

I like cooking, dancing and cracking jokes.

As a top-notch woman politician, what are the principles that drive you?

Hard work, prayers and sincerity of purpose.

Despite the volatile nature of Anambra politics you still beat the men to win elections. What is the magic?

There is no magic. I put my constituents at the centre of all I do. I ensure I do my best to cater for their interests and it appears they agree that I give my best. This is why they have always supported me.

Most Nigerians have lost hope in the Judiciary. Do you have confidence in the nation’s judiciary, especially the verdict that will be pronounced from the 2023 presidential election tribunal?

We must continue to have hope in our judiciary no matter how disappointed we are. I have lost in court and I have also won in court. Unless we are tired with democracy we must continue to believe in our democratic institutions. But I differ with the Supreme Court decision not to interfere with political party matters especially when political parties flaunt their own guidelines and procedures. The essence of going to court is to seek redress. If a political party goes against their own rules the injured must seek remedy in court. So calling it internal affairs or family matters is wrong. Because where there is injustice there must be remedy.

What do you think about the present government of President Bola Tinubu?

The new administration is less than two months into office, however, I commend his bold steps towards economic recovery. Beyond politics, I have always known President Ahmed Bola Tinubu as a very experienced technocrat and thoughtful politician. I have no doubt in his ability to secure lives, property and to turn around the fortunes of the country. He has started well and with the support of every Nigerian he will make a good president.