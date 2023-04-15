… visits Energy Commission of Nigeria

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang has taken a deliberate step towards harnessing and resuscitating energy potentials in Plateau with the hope of revamping the state’s economic opportunities for the prosperity of the citizens.

Mutfwang disclosed this during a strategic engagement with the Management of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, with a view to attract investments and donor funded projects into the state to resuscitate collapsing businesses.

The Governor-elect had a refreshing and strategic session with the Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Eli Bala, and Management Staff of the Commission, on the need to harness Plateau’s energy potentials especially, in the areas of renewable energy, small hydro, solar energy, wind farms, and biomass for economic productivity.

Mutfwang, in a statement in Jos on Friday explained that the gesture would improve energy balance and demand of Plateau state; increase productivity, manpower development, strengthening security architecture and sustainable economic growth and development in the state.

The team reached a consensus on a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with official referrals to country representatives of international partners such as United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), who are expected to Invest hugely in Plateau, through the Global Environment Facility (GEF) domiciled in their organizations.

The Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Eli Bala who expressed delight over the remarkable visit, assured that the Commission would partner with the state to improve its energy for economic growth.

He expressed the commitment of the Commission towards sending a technical team to the State, immediately after inauguration on May 29th, 2023 to begin the actualization phase of the lofty proposals.