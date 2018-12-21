Music is set to jam boxing at the Centre of Excellence. It is all happening at GOtv Boxing Night 17 taking place at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on Friday, December 28.

Performing at the event are Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey.

According to Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Productions, the organisers, the show is the ultimate entertainment package for the festive season.

“Music and boxing are major sources of entertainment. It is why we have contracted four of the country’s top musical acts to add plenty of spice to the show, which will feature the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental super featherweight title bouts. Our aim is to provide a well-rounded year-end entertainment package for Nigerians,” he said.