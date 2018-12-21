Sampson Unamka

Nigerian on-air personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode aka Dotun of Cool FM could not hold back his tears when he won the award for OAP of the Year at the 2018 edition of The Beatz Awards. Now, he has opened up on why he dedicated his award to fallen OAP, Tosyn Bucknor, who once worked with him at Inspiration FM.

Dedicating his award, a tearful Dotun said: “I’m really excited to emerged OAP of the Year 2018. I want to dedicate this award to my close pal, Tosyn Bucknor, who passed away recently. I also want to thank the organisers of The Beatz Awards for honouring me.”

The forth edition of The Beatz Awards tagged: The Quadrant, was organised by Eliworld and was an- chored by Kennyblaq.

The biggest winner of the night was Killertunes who went home with three awards. Following closely was the multi-talented Johnny Drille, who carted away two awards.