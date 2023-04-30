From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Prof Maduebibisi Ofor Iwe, has lamented the effects of cultism on the Nigerian education system, saying that many bright academic futures had been cut short by cult-related activities.

Prof Iwe who made the lamentation at Umudike while addressing newly admitted students of the institution during MOUAU’s 29th matriculation ceremony, warned fresh students of the institution against indulging in cultism and examination malpractices.

He declared that cultism, examination malpractice and indecent dressing have no place in the university and advised the fresh students to concentrate on their studies and benefit from rich learning opportunities in MOUAU.

He advised any new student who was in cultism before gaining admission into the school to renounce it or be shown the way out of the institution.

“It is imperative to make it abundantly clear to the freshmen and women, that anyone of you who allows himself/herself to be lured and initiated into cult groups shall be shown his/her way out of the University.

“Furthermore, if you were initiated before you arrived here, you have an opportunity to totally renounce cultism and repudiate it today”, Prof Iwe warned the fresh students.

The university VC described MOUAU as a home for knowledge where students are trained as self-reliant and educated farmers who produce food for the nation.

Admission oath on students was administered by the Registrar of the University, Mrs Nkeiruka Charity Mbanasor.

The matriculation was for the 2021/2022 academic year, and 6,802 students were admitted during the ceremony.